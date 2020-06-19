Stax celebrates Juneteenth with ‘Songwriting Showdown'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Stax Museum Academy plans to celebrate Juneteenth with a ‘Songwriting Showdown.'
It’s a songwriting challenge for Memphis-area teens aged 13 - 18. The challenge allows them to add their voices to the current Civil Rights and Black Lives Matter Movements
- Songs should be themed for the movement for justice and equality
- Open to all teens who live in the Greater Memphis area (10 miles of Memphis)
- Tempo should be midrange to fast
- All songs submitted must be original- beat, music, and lyrics.
- All material must be submitted by midnight on Sunday, June 26th
- Submissions can be of any genre.
- All files submitted must be MP3 or MP4 with an email containing the names of writer(s) and contributor(s)
- All winners are based purely on the judges’ decisions. Submissions will be judged on lyrics, melody, arrangement, and recognizable hook. All winning submissions will be posted on SMA social media and remain the property of their creators.
All submissions should be sent as an MP3 or MP4 to ryan.peel@staxmusicacademy.org. Every submission will be judged by a panel of judges.
The judges include Kirby, Jozzy Donald, ThankGod4Kody, and CJ Tate.
Prizes for the challenge winners include:
- 1st Place Prize: $500, Zoom critique from judges, Novation Midi keyboard, studio headphones, Isotope studio Spire
- 2nd and 3rd Place: Novation Midi keyboard, studio headphones, Isotope studio Spire
All submissions will get a short one-pager on copyright and link to copyright registration along with a walk-through on the copyright process from the Stax Music Academy.
The Songwriting Showdown is being sponsored by Stax Records icon Steve Cropper, former guitarist for Booker T. & the MGs and co-writer for “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of The Bay” with Otis Redding, “Knock on Wood” with Eddie Floyd, and “In the Midnight Hour” with Wilson Pickett.”
