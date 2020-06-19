Tracking a hot & humid weekend, along with the chance for showers

We have seen lots of sunshine this morning and we will keep with a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon and evening. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. While our humidity values for today will still be low for mid-June standards, but even with that being said it will still be hot. A pop-up shower cannot be ruled out this afternoon or evening, but a majority of the area will remain dry. Tonight, we will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s with mainly clear skies.