Tracking a hot & humid weekend, along with the chance for showers

Summer starts this weekend and the heat and humidity will really start to ramp up. Rain chances will also be on the rise as we push into the weekend and the upcoming week.
We have seen lots of sunshine this morning and we will keep with a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon and evening. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. While our humidity values for today will still be low for mid-June standards, but even with that being said it will still be hot. A pop-up shower cannot be ruled out this afternoon or evening, but a majority of the area will remain dry. Tonight, we will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s with mainly clear skies.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Rain: 10%. Highs: Upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds: Southwest around 5 mph.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Summer officially beings this Saturday at 4:44 pm. Highs for tomorrow will be in the middle 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s. Most of the day tomorrow will remain dry, but an afternoon shower or storm cannot be ruled out. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower to middle 90s with, yet again, heat index values near 100. Rain chances on Fathers’ Day will also be confined to the afternoon, heating of the day hours. Lows this weekend will remain in the lower to middle 70s both nights.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday is looking muggy with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with lows int he lower to middle 70s. Rain chances on Monday will be on the increase Monday and into Tuesday as a weak front pushes close to the region. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s with showers possible. Lows to start the week will stay in the lower 70s. Highs will remain int he upper 80s for Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s with pop-up to isolated shower and storm chances each day.
