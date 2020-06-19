WATCH: Peaceful protests planned across Memphis on Juneteenth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Peaceful protests will mark Juneteenth in midtown and downtown Memphis.
The Tigers Call To Action starts at 5 p.m. at Ned R. McWherter Library Ellipse. Attendees will march to Alumni Mall and kneel for 8 minutes and 46 seconds -- the length of time prosecutors say a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on the neck of George Floyd, whose death sparked nationwide protests against police brutality.
Protesters return to I Am A Man Plaza at 6:30 p.m.
Organizers for both are reminding people to wear face masks to protect against COVID-19.
