Wiseacre Brewing Company opening new location next week

We’re excited to announce that the soft opening of #WISEACRE2 at 398 S. BB King Blvd will take place on Friday, June 26th starting at 1PM. To maintain a safe capacity we will be selling tickets much like on Broad Ave, and those will go on sale THIS FRIDAY at noon. There will be plenty of space to socially distance (we are still keeping parties to a maximum of 6 people), and we are continuing contactless payment through the Arryved app. Per the city ordinance, we are asking folks to bring (and wear when appropriate) a face covering. See you then! #littlebettiebayou