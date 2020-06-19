Wiseacre Brewing Company opening new location next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wiseacre Brewing Company, a company birthed by two brothers that took over the beer industry in Bluff City, is opening a new location Friday, June 26 and the public is welcome to join.
Their soft opening will take place at noon at 398 South BB King Boulevard which has been coined Wiseacre 2 by the company.
Due to COVID-19, tickets will be on sale Friday, June 19 at noon to help maintain a safe capacity. Parties will be limited to six people and space will allow for social distancing.
Guests are asked to wear a mask or facial covering per the latest city ordinance.
