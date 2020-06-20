Humidity & rain chances on the rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The heat has returned and the humidity will be on the rise this weekend. Several upper level disturbances and a cold front moving east out of the Plains will increase our rain chances tonight and tomorrow. Our pattern will remain unsettled into the beginning of next week.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Low: Mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms Wind: SW 5-10 mph. High: Low 90s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and storms Wind: SW -5 mph. High: Low 90s
NEXT WEEK: Monday night rain will be likely along with a few storms, overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms and high temperatures in the mid 80s with lows near 70. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower and highs in the mid 80s with lows in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower each day along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Partly to mostly cloudy both days with a chance for a few afternoon storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
