Shelby County health officials report largest single-day COVID-19 case increase, nearly 400 new cases identified

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has confirmed the largest day to day case increase since the COVID-19 pandemic struck the Mid-South in march.
SCHD has identified 385 new cases since Friday morning, bringing the county’s total confirmed coronavirus cases to 7,840. There have been 153 COVID-19 related deaths in Shelby County.
State, county and city officials have been pushing for more COVID-19 testing in the Mid-South. So far there have been 106,993 people tested countywide.
That push for testing has also significantly impacted assisted care facilities serving a vulnerable population.
The health department is investigating a cluster of COVID-19 outbreaks at several assisted care facilities in Memphis and Shelby County.
The Highlands of Memphis and Health Rehabilitation Center account for some the highest case numbers among the investigations with 68 residents and 28 staff members affected. There have been seven deaths reported at the facility.
Quince Nursing and Rehab has had 74 residents and 7 staff members affected by the virus with 25 deaths reported.
There are several other facilities that were previously under investigation with clusters that have reportedly been resolved. SCHD says clusters are considered resolved when a facility goes 28 consecutive days without a new case.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 13,928 total cases and 208 deaths
- Crittenden -- 562 cases; 10 deaths; 455 recoveries
- Cross -- 81 cases; 65 recoveries
- Lee -- 571 cases; 1 death; 36 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 105 cases; 2 deaths; 87 recoveries
- Phillips -- 64 cases; 1 death; 29 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 52 cases; 3 deaths; 40 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 781 cases; 3 deaths; 746 recoveries
Mississippi -- 20,641 total cases and 938 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 32 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 18 cases
- Coahoma -- 156 cases; 6 deaths
- DeSoto -- 790 cases; 14 deaths
- Lafayette -- 209 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 122 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 146 cases; 4 deaths
- Quitman -- 52 cases
- Tate -- 155 cases; 1 death
- Tippah -- 100 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 67 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 34,017 total cases and 515 deaths
- Crockett -- 25 cases; 3 deaths; 14 recoveries
- Dyer -- 141 cases; 64 recoveries
- Fayette -- 193 cases; 2 deaths; 141 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 252 cases; 1 death; 205 recoveries
- Haywood -- 40 cases; 2 deaths; 29 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 71 cases; 1 death; 52 recoveries
- McNairy -- 38 cases; 21 recoveries
- Tipton -- 551 cases; 4 deaths; 454 recoveries
