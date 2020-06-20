Tracking an increase in heat, humidity & rain chances this weekend

Summer officially starts Saturday and with the increase and heat and humidity it will feel like it outside. To go along with the hot and humidity conditions, there are increased chances for rain and storms.
Mainly clear skies this morning will give way to a mix of sun and clouds by this afternoon. Highs today will warm into the lower 90s with southwest winds around 5 mph. The humid factor will be noticeable this afternoon and each afternoon through the next several days. Isolated shower and storm chances are possible today, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Summer officially starts at 4:43 p.m. this afternoon. Tonight, we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with isolated storm chances. Lows will fall into the lower to middle 70s with light winds.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Rain: 20%. Highs: Lower 90s. Winds: Southwest around 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Rain: 30%. Lows: Lower to middle 70s. Winds: Light.
SUNDAY OUTLOOK: Fathers Day tomorrow is looking warm and muggy. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s with lows in the lower 70s. Showers and storms will be widely scattered tomorrow as our heat and humidity increase across the area.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs for Monday will drop out in the upper 80s to lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday we will see cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms, highs will reach into the middle 80s with lows the upper 60s to lower 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a shower and highs in the middle to upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and the slight chance for an afternoon shower, lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team for the latest on your Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
WMC Action News 5
First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook: Meteorologist Nick Gunter
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.