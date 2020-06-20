Tracking an increase in heat, humidity & rain chances this weekend

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs for Monday will drop out in the upper 80s to lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday we will see cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms, highs will reach into the middle 80s with lows the upper 60s to lower 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a shower and highs in the middle to upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and the slight chance for an afternoon shower, lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.