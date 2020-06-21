Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library closing for emergency maintenance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library is set to temporarily close for the completion of emergency HVAC maintenance.
The library will be closed from Monday, June 22 through Friday, July 10.
“While this is an unforeseen occurrence, the comfort and safety of our staff and patrons is of the highest importance,” said director Keenon McCloy. “We look forward to returning to business as usual as soon as possible and have a wealth of additional resources for all those affected.”
All services at this location will be suspended until the maintenance is complete. Customers are asked to use other branches during this time.
Online services like Overdive and Libby grant access to Ebooks and audiobooks. The library will also be providing virtual programming through their Explore Memphis Summer reading program at explorememphis.me.
