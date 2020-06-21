Breakdown: Saharan Dust-What is it & why it inhibits Hurricanes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’ve had an early and active start to hurricane season but now things could slow down for a few weeks.
Hurricane development will still be possible but not favorable, because Saharan dust from the Sahara desert will spread west. This spreading of dust, which is caused by the trade winds from Africa to the US, happens every year. When it does occur it can sometimes keep hurricane development down.
The reason it can keep hurricane development down is because hurricanes need warm, muggy air to develop while the dust from the Sahara will make an airmass more dry.
Saharan dust may contribute to beautiful sunsets, but the downside is that it can also cause air quality to worsen and allergies may worsen.
Either way we have to stay prepared. The peak of hurricane season is mid August through early October. This season has been predicted to be an active one.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.