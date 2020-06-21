Hispanic, Latino communities disproportionately affected by COVID-19; Mid-South leaders ask for governor’s help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Leaders in the Latino community across Tennessee and right here in Shelby County are asking Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to help with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leaders from 18 organizations that represent the Latino population in Tennessee sent a 3-page letter to Lee last week saying their communities are in a state of emergency.
And they’re asking for help to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In the letter, leaders say Latino communities are experiencing disproportionately high rates of COVID-19 cases.
Despite making up only 5% of the Tennessee population, Hispanic and Latino people currently account for 27% of the statewide COVID-19 cases according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
“People are trying, I have respect for that, we are apart of those conversations but the numbers show we have to do more,” said Mauricio Calvo, the executive director for Latino Memphis.
Calvo is one of the four Shelby County organizations that signed the letter.
He says the problem for Latino communities is complicated and has to do with socioeconomic factors as well as a lack of health care coverage.
“This is a very complex issue,” said Calvo. “I don’t believe that anybody is intentionally saying ‘hey let’s leave this group or that group out.' We need to have a more comprehensive strategy.”
In the letter, Latino leaders call on Lee to make seven immediate steps to support the Latino population that they say needs help -- those steps include:
- Investing in Spanish speaking community health workers and case management programs
- Providing alternative quarantine solutions to Latino families in need
- Partnering with Spanish speaking media groups to promote testing
Among other requests.
Calvo
“The main goal here is to create a strategy that is inclusive to all Tennesseans and that includes, we have to be sensitive to language barriers, we have to be sensitive about different people have different immigration statuses, this is not time for politics,” said Calvo.
Dr. Stephen Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist for Baptist Memorial Hospital says he agrees there should be a focused approach for Latino and African American communities affected by the pandemic.
“We have to be creative,” said Threlkeld. “And I think we have to connect with the leaders of the Hispanic community to find out what they need.”
Calvo says this isn't about leaving any groups out, but helping communities that desperately need it.
“This is something that we’re all in this together and we have to get all of this together to get out,” he said.
The Latino leaders also call on Lee to focus resources on African American communities as well.
We reached out to Lee and asked about the requests mentioned in the letter, so far we have not heard back.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.