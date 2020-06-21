Isolated rain & storm chances this afternoon & tonight

THIS WEEK: Our weather pattern will be unsettled as a slow-moving cold front approaches and moves across the area. This will mean rain chances through Tuesday before we move into a drier pattern. Storms that develop on Monday or Tuesday could contain gusty wind and hail. Tuesday will be our best chance of rain as the front will be right over us. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A stray shower possible but most will remain dry on Wednesday. Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s and skies will be under partly cloudy skies along with lows in near 70. Thursday and Friday will be drier although we can rule out a stray shower or storm, highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with lows in the upper 60 to lower 70s.