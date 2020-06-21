Memphis police searching for missing 22-year-old last seen walking away from home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police with the Missing Persons Bureau are searching for 22-year-old Jamell Simpson after he was last seen walking away from his residence over a week ago.
Memphis Police Department says Simpson walked away from the residence on North Seventh Street around 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 11. He was wearing red coveralls and gray shoes.
Simpson is described as a black male, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and according to his parents, he has ADHD.
If you see Simpson or have any information regarding his whereabouts contact Memphis police at 901-636-4479 or 901-545-COPS.
