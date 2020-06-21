MPD: Police searching for missing woman that was forced inside a car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are desperately searching for a missing woman who was last seen getting pushed into a car.
Tonae Robertson, 28, was last seen early Sunday morning around 3:15 a.m. MPD said Robertson was getting forced inside a black Nissan Maxima near the 200 block of Pauline Street in the Medical District.
She was forced inside the car by a stocky man wearing all black, according to police.
Police said Robertson lives near the 200 block of Pauline St.
Officers said Tonae was seen arguing with the suspect before she was forced inside the car.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Tonae Robertson, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.