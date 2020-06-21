NASCAR driver Hamlin adds NCRM logo to car for GEICO 500 race

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One historic Memphis museum is getting a lot of recognition on the speedway.
NASCAR driver, Denny Hamlin was ready to put the pedal to the metal with a flat black paint and the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Hotel logo on the hood of his car for Sunday’s GEICO 500.
“We thought that this was a great idea to give the National Civil Rights Museum the car today,” said Hamlin. “I got the privilege to go there this past week, have a private tour and just kind of sit there in awe of what all was there and the history of America for the last 50 years.”
Hamlin is encouraging others to educate and broaden their perspective on African American history.
FedEx is also donating $500,000 to the museum.
Hamlin is the reigning Daytona 500 winner, making a big statement and gesture in a push for racial equality.
NASCAR also making a big step when it banned the Confederate flag from all events.
This was supposed to be at the GEICO 500 Sunday but the race is postponed to Monday, June 22.
