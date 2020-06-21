Police searching for woman who was last seen being forced into car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for 28-year-old Tonae Robertson after she was reportedly seen being forced into a black Nissan Maxima just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
Memphis Police Department says the woman was arguing with the suspect before she was forced into the vehicle on South Pauline Street near her home.
Robertson is described as a Black woman of medium complexion, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, she has black braids, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and orange outfit.
Police describe the suspect as a short, stocky Black male wearing a black shirt and black shorts.
If you have any information regarding Robertson’s whereabouts, call MPD at 901-545-2677.
