Tracking an unsettled weather pattern to start the week

THE WEEK AHEAD: The unsettled pattern continues for Monday. Expect rain and storms possible with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and lows in the lower to middle 70s. Tuesday looks to be the best chance for rain and storms, all thanks to a cold front pushing into the region. Expect rain and storms again Tuesday with highs in the middle 80s and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Few showers are possible on Wednesday with highs in the middle to lower 80s under cloudy skies and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thursday and Friday we are back to a typical summer pattern, highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with isolated shower or storms and lows in the upper 60 to lower 70s.