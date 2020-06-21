Tracking an unsettled weather pattern to start the week

Showers and storms will be possible over the next few days as multiple upper level disturbances along with a cold front pushes into the region.
It has been a wet and stormy start to Fathers Day across the Mid-South. The line of showers and storms we are seeing this morning should push east of the region by midday. Cloudy skies will give way to a mix of sun and clouds later today, with highs reaching close to 90 degrees. Winds will remain out of the west around 5 mph. Isolated showers and storms will again be possible this afternoon and evening with rain lingering into the overnight period. Lows tonight will fall into the lower 70s with light winds and mainly to partly cloudy skies.
TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Rain: 40%. Highs: Upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds: West around 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Rain: 40%. Lows: Lower to middle 70s. Winds: Light.
THE WEEK AHEAD: The unsettled pattern continues for Monday. Expect rain and storms possible with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and lows in the lower to middle 70s. Tuesday looks to be the best chance for rain and storms, all thanks to a cold front pushing into the region. Expect rain and storms again Tuesday with highs in the middle 80s and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Few showers are possible on Wednesday with highs in the middle to lower 80s under cloudy skies and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thursday and Friday we are back to a typical summer pattern, highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with isolated shower or storms and lows in the upper 60 to lower 70s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday is looking mostly to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and lows in the 70s. Rain chances, right now, look to increase this upcoming weekend as another disturbance pushes into the region. We will continue to update the forecast as we get new forecast model data into the First Alert Weather Center.
Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team for the latest on your Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
WMC Action News 5
First Alert Meteorologist
