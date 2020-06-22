Best Life: Smile! Eat this for pearly white teeth

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Getting that dazzling white smile can cost big bucks. Each year, Americans spend more than a billion dollars on teeth whitening products. But there are cheaper and more natural alternatives. You can start with what you eat.
You brush… you floss… you’ve even tried dozens of teeth whitening products. “I did a set of whitening strips a couple times, and those worked, but they weren’t great. The whitening pen I was not impressed with,” said Aubrey Clear, a dental patient.
But you just can’t seem to get your teeth as white as you want them to be. Your kitchen cabinet may have the answer.
Gargling with oil can whiten your teeth. Virgin coconut oil has antibacterial properties that promote healthier gums and cavity-free teeth, while sesame oil has omega-3 fatty acids, iron, calcium for stronger and whiter teeth. Garlic and onion may get a bad rep for bad breath, but they can give you healthier and whiter teeth by releasing bacteria-reducing compounds when eaten raw.
And an apple a day does keep the doctor and dentist away. Fruits and veggies, such as apples, celery, carrots, and broccoli act as a natural mouth cleanser.
Foods and drinks that you want to avoid include curry, tomato sauce, coffee, and red and white wine. They contain acids and dyes that can erode your enamel and cause discoloration.
