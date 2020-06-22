Cold front keeps more rain in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers & storms, a southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows near 70.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers & storms, a west wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers & storms, a light southwest wind, and overnight lows in the upper 60s.
THIS WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of a stay afternoon shower each day along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows near 70. Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs will be in the lower 90s with lows in the lower 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
