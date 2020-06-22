Germantown Fire Department hosting mask distributions this week

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Germantown has a limited supply of masks from the state and the Germantown Fire Department is planning to distribute those masks to the business community and residents in need this week.
GFD will hold their distribution for the business community on Thursday, June 25 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pickering Center at 7771 Poplar Pike.
Mask distribution for residents will be on Saturday, June 27 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the same location.
Germantown officials say masks will be distributed on a first come first serve basis and are only available to Germantown residents and Germantown-based businesses. Residents will be asked to present a valid drivers license.
Masks are limited to one per person and five per family.
The distribution will not require you to leave your vehicle.
