Jonesboro police officer killed in Lawrence County crash

PORTIA, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people, including an off-duty Jonesboro police officer, died Sunday night in a head-on collision in Lawrence County.
Arkansas State Police responded to the crash at 9:33 p.m. on U.S. Highway 63 near Portia.
According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 38-year-old Nicholas McCarroll of Walnut Ridge was northbound when his 2017 Dodge Caravan crossed the center line and struck a 2016 Jeep Cherokee head-on.
McCarroll and the driver of the Jeep, 28-year-old Zachary Barton of Walnut Ridge, both died in the crash.
Elaina Barton, 28, of Walnut Ridge was flown to The MED in Memphis with critical injuries.
Patrolman Zachary Barton joined the Jonesboro Police Department on March 30, 2020, according to a Monday social media post.
