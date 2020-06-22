Man dead after shooting, crash in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for information after a deadly incident in South Memphis.
Police responded to the shooting around 12:11 Monday morning in the 3500 block of W. Horn Lake.
Investigators said officers heard shots fired in the area before a gray Ford crashed into a building.
MPD found a man shot inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The man killed has not been identified by police. No suspect information is available at this time.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
