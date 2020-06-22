Mid-South Food Bank employee tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An employee with the Mid-South Food Bank has tested positive for the coronavirus and is now in quarantine.
Officials with the food bank say the employee’s work area is being thoroughly sanitized and disinfected.
The Mid-South Food Bank will continue operating while using the best safety precautions for social distancing. Gloves and masks are required for all warehouse workers and temperatures are taken upon arrival.
Employees working in office spaces are required to wear masks, have their temperatures taken, increase hand washing and maintain proper social distancing.
“Mid-South Food Bank has been vigilant on safety practices from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said President & CEO Cathy Pope. “We strongly follow CDC safety and cleaning protocols. This is an unfortunate event, but we will continue to distribute food to those in need in our community.”
The Mid-South Food Bank has also suspended volunteers in the warehouse for safety purposes.
The food bank has been holding mobile food pantries to help communities in need during the pandemic.
