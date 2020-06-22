NRCM logo displayed on NASCAR racer’s car, FedEx donates $500K to museum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum is working to reach more people. Monday it was on display for NASCAR fans. It’s a place the Memphis museum has never been.
“FedEx had NASCAR coming up and they said it would be an important gesture to have the National Civil Rights Museum on a car,” said NCRM’s Chief Marketing and External Affairs Officer Faith Morris.
Reigning Dayton 500 champ Denny Hamlin, who drives for Joe Gibbs Racing and is sponsored by FedEx, decided to have his car wrapped in the logo of the historic Memphis museum after visiting it last week.
“I was able to go there this week and get a private tour and I just kind of stood there in awe of what all was there and the history,” said Hamlin.
NCRM said FedEx also donated $500,000 to the museum. In a statement representatives at the Memphis shipping giant said it invested more than $20 million in charitable contributions to NCRM and said “We are proud to use this sponsorship to help amplify their voice, empowering communities to learn, lead and take action.”
Hamlin’s car was driven during Monday’s postponed Geico 500 at Alabama’s Talladega Motor Speedway. It’s the same place the sport’s only full-time Black driver Bubba Wallace said a noose was found in his garage stall this weekend.
A full investigation has been launched into the incident including federal investigators.
“It’s a threat,” said Morris. “It’s a threat to be quiet and to stop this action.”
Wallace has urged NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at events, which it did this month. Morris said it was the right move, but there is a long way to go. At Talladega, an airplane flew above the venue with a banner with the Confederate flag and the words “Defund NASCAR.”
She hopes the museum, promoted at a new venue, can help get us there.
“NASCAR is not the most diverse audience so it’s a great audience to at least have the exposure to messages like this,” said Morris.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.