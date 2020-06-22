Officer seen shoving protester remains unidentified after nearly a month of investigation

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 22, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT - Updated June 22 at 10:39 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nearly a month after a Memphis police officer was seen shoving a young woman to the ground during a protest, a spokesperson with the Memphis Police Department tells WMC Action News 5 they still have not identified that officer.

Video from a demonstration in Midtown on May 27 shows an officer using a riot shield to push the 23-year-old woman to the pavement.

At the time, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland called on the police director to fully investigate the incident.

We checked with the department Monday, and a spokesperson could only tell us it was still an ongoing investigation, and they are working to identify the officer involved.

