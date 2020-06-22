Periods of showers & storms today & Tuesday

REST OF THE WEEK: Chances of scattered showers and storms will continue into tomorrow. The best chances of rain will be in the north Mississippi and a few strong storms will be possible. Winds will once again be the primary threat with any storms that develop. We will finally start to dry out Wednesday and see more sunshine. High temperatures will stay in the mid-80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will climb back to near 90 by the end of the week. Thursday will be the start of warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 80s but it will be dry and less humid. Friday will bring a return to pop up storms but chances will be slight with highs near 90.