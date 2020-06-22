Periods of showers & storms today & Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Rain is moving through parts of the Mid-South and periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through this evening. A few storms this afternoon and evening could produce strong wind, downpours and frequent lightning. The clouds and rain, will keep us cooler and high temperatures will struggle to break the mid-80s. Rain should start to taper off after midnight.
THE REST OF TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 60%. Highs: Low to mid 80s. Wind will be southwest 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 60%. Lows: Near 70. Wind southwest 10 mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. 60%. Highs: Mid to upper 80s. Wind will be southwest 10-15 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Chances of scattered showers and storms will continue into tomorrow. The best chances of rain will be in the north Mississippi and a few strong storms will be possible. Winds will once again be the primary threat with any storms that develop. We will finally start to dry out Wednesday and see more sunshine. High temperatures will stay in the mid-80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will climb back to near 90 by the end of the week. Thursday will be the start of warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 80s but it will be dry and less humid. Friday will bring a return to pop up storms but chances will be slight with highs near 90.
NEXT WEEKEND: A few afternoon pop-up storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday along with highs near 90.
