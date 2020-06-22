SCHD, U of M create survey to evaluate use of masks in Shelby County

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 22, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT - Updated June 22 at 2:57 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department, University of Memphis and the Joint COVID-19 Task Force have worked together to create a mask usage survey for the county.

The survey will evaluate the use of masks or facial coverings in Shelby County amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It is anonymous, should only take 5 minutes to complete and will be available online beginning Monday, June 22 through Monday, July 6.

The survey can be taken English or Spanish.

English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MaskUsageinShelbyCounty

Spanish: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PW6CF26?fbclid=IwAR00xOImvJspEU_6W5reQDIKDyc_QglLlVdxz-EKNlnd6Lqi72rJk-qn4UY

The Shelby County Commission recently voted on the approval of a mask ordinance to require people to wear a mask or facial covering in public with some exceptions.

The ordinance is awaiting Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s signature before going into effect.

