SCHD, U of M create survey to evaluate use of masks in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department, University of Memphis and the Joint COVID-19 Task Force have worked together to create a mask usage survey for the county.
The survey will evaluate the use of masks or facial coverings in Shelby County amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It is anonymous, should only take 5 minutes to complete and will be available online beginning Monday, June 22 through Monday, July 6.
The survey can be taken English or Spanish.
The Shelby County Commission recently voted on the approval of a mask ordinance to require people to wear a mask or facial covering in public with some exceptions.
The ordinance is awaiting Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s signature before going into effect.
