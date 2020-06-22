SCS considering face shields for students upon return to school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools kicked off the first of several Re-Entry Listening Sessions Monday night to get input from parents about their children going back to school this fall during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray and his staff met in person with parents and students at Douglas High School.
Capacity was limited to 25 people and masks were required for attendees.
SCS Board Member Michelle McKissack sported one of the masks school officials are considering for students.
“I’m wearing a face shield that Shelby County Schools is considering for students to wear,” said McKissack. “And I thought it would be appropriate tonight to see what it felt like for the duration of this hour.”
McKissack gave the mask a good grade, calling it quote: “very comfortable.”
The event was broadcast on SCS TV and radio and all the district's social media platforms.
The next Re-Entry Listening Session is Wednesday night at 5:45 at American Way Middle School.
