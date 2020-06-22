Shelby County commissioner requests return to phase 1 after spike in COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer says she has formally asked to return to phase one of the county’s reopening plan after a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Sawyer tweeted a copy of her request to Mayor Lee Harris and the health department, writing, “It feels the transitions are prompted by the ‘back to business’ model and not the overall capacity of our county to be safe from COVID19.”
“The numbers we saw this weekend, from record new cases to hospitalizations, say to me that we have moved too fast,” writes Sawyer.
She cites a media report that many grocery stores and restaurants are not complying with the health department’s safety precautions. She asks that the county either return to phase one or modify phase two.
Last week, the health department delayed the anticipated move to phase three after recent increases in cases and hospitalizations. Then over the weekend, Shelby County set a new record for its highest single-day case increase with 385.
As of Monday, there are now 8,094 cases in Shelby County and 164 deaths, and the county reported its highest weekly testing positivity rate so far at 11.7 percent.
A chart from the health department shows the positivity rate steadily increasing over the last five weeks -- about the same time phase two began.
Commissioner Sawyer also wrote in her letter that she’s concerned about crowding at the county jail and long lines inside and outside the courthouse.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.