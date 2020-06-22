Shelby County murder victim identified by deputies

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office have identified a murder victim.
Investigators have identified Michael Phillips, 21, as the victim from Friday’s homicide in Northaven.
The SCSO said this is the eighth homicide in Shelby County this year.
Deputies said they are looking for suspects in a black Nissan Altima in connection to the homicide.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.