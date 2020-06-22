Tennesseans can take exam for High School Equivalency Diploma at home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Labor has big news for those working to get their high school equivalency diploma.
Tennesseans working to obtain the diploma can take the exam online.
According to a news release, those preparing for the exam can take the test using a new online program, HiSET Exam at Home.
This program will allow adults to access the exam during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those seeking to take the exam can register starting June 22 using the ProctorU.
The HiSET Voucher Program covers all costs associated with the exams.
To take the at-home test and use the associated vouchers, you must be at least 18 years old and ensure that their computer and testing room meet the remote proctoring requirements. Find a list of those requirements here.
If you are interested in taking the HiSET exam at home, find a list of local providers here.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.