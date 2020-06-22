Thunderstorms likely today and tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few showers are already moving through the area and we will have scattered thunderstorms through this evening. Some storms this afternoon and evening could have gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. With clouds and rain, high temperatures will struggle to break the mid-80s. Rain will continue through at least midnight, but we should get some dry hours overnight. Low temperatures will drop to around 70 degrees tonight.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 60%. High: 85. Winds will be southwest 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 60%. Low: 70. Winds southwest 10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: There will also be a chance for scattered showers tomorrow. The best chance for rain will be in the north Mississippi and a few strong storms will be possible. Winds will once again be the primary concern. We will finally start to clear out clouds Wednesday and most of the area will be dry. High temperatures will remain below average and only increase to the mid-80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will climb back to near 90 by the end of the week and this weekend. A few afternoon pop-up storms will be possible Friday through Sunday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
