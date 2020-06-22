Thunderstorms likely today and tomorrow

REST OF THE WEEK: There will also be a chance for scattered showers tomorrow. The best chance for rain will be in the north Mississippi and a few strong storms will be possible. Winds will once again be the primary concern. We will finally start to clear out clouds Wednesday and most of the area will be dry. High temperatures will remain below average and only increase to the mid-80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will climb back to near 90 by the end of the week and this weekend. A few afternoon pop-up storms will be possible Friday through Sunday.