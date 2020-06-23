Amazon to bring enhanced computer science education to 11 SCS elementary schools

By Joyce Peterson | June 23, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT - Updated June 23 at 10:49 PM

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Approximately 5,700 elementary students in Shelby County schools will have enhanced computer science education, thanks to Amazon

A non-profit called "Boot-Up" specializes in elementary computer curriculum.

It partnered with Amazon to create computer science programs that train teachers and students.

The 11 elementary schools are:

  • Hawkins Mill
  • Gardenview
  • Shelby Oaks
  • William H Brewster
  • Cromwell
  • South Park
  • John P. Freeman
  • Snowden
  • Delano
  • Parkway Village
  • Wells Station Elementary

This is part of Amazon’s Future Engineer program which is focused on educating children from low income, under-served communities

