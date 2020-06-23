Amazon to bring enhanced computer science education to 11 SCS elementary schools

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Approximately 5,700 elementary students in Shelby County schools will have enhanced computer science education, thanks to Amazon
A non-profit called "Boot-Up" specializes in elementary computer curriculum.
It partnered with Amazon to create computer science programs that train teachers and students.
The 11 elementary schools are:
- Hawkins Mill
- Gardenview
- Shelby Oaks
- William H Brewster
- Cromwell
- South Park
- John P. Freeman
- Snowden
- Delano
- Parkway Village
- Wells Station Elementary
This is part of Amazon’s Future Engineer program which is focused on educating children from low income, under-served communities
