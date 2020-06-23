Bartlett City Schools releases statement for 2020-2021 school year

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - Bartlett City Schools has released a statement concerning the re-entry plan for students during the upcoming school year.
According to a news release, leaders said they are taking guidance from local and state health officials. They say their goal is for students to have, “the option of returning to school for in-person instruction.”
The final decision will be made by Bartlett City School’s internal planning teams with assistance from the Tennessee Department of Education and the Shelby County Health Department.
Final plans will be submitted to the Shelby County Health Department for approval.
School leaders said the final decision will likely be made by mid-July for the upcoming school year. Leaders said they plan to wait until mid-July to get a clearer picture of all the restrictions and guidelines set by health officials.
Based on a survey Bartlett City Schools sent to parents, “71% of those who responded stated they were comfortable with sending their child back to school for in-person learning.”
School leaders added, “78% of those who responded to our parent survey stated that they preferred a hybrid-type learning environment which would include a mixture of in-person and remote learning rather than completely online.”
If Bartlett City Schools is mandated to keep schools closed, BCS is working on an at-home remote learning environment where students would receive academic instruction online.
If you are uncomfortable with sending your child back to school in August, BCS is working to develop learning options for those families. Those options would be different from the remote learning structure that was in place when schools were closed in the Spring.
BCS technology teams are working to ensure additional technology resources and equipment is being purchased and will be in place if remote learning is required.
BCS added they are working on local health leaders to ensure the students are safe. Additional disinfectant supplies and chemicals have also been purchased.
Plexiglass barriers at the school’s main offices and other areas have also been installed. BCS has also ordered Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
Protocols have been put in place for additional hand-washing for students as well as other safety measures including face masks, hand sanitizer stations, social distancing, etc.
It hasn’t been determined if transportation will be provided for students at this time.
Currently, SCHD guidelines allow for athletic conditioning under specific procedures. BCS added if the COVID-19 situation evolves in Shelby County, they will receive additional guidelines on exactly what to do for athletics and extracurricular activities.
BCS is also working to determine what after-school care programs will look like.
Here are the next steps for Bartlett City Schools at this time:
- Continue to work with the TN Department of Education, SCHD, and other local and state officials to monitor and review guidance as it relates to COVID-19 for schools.
- Partner with community stakeholders and community leaders to gain input on our reopening plans.
- Continue to finalize plans for the different scenarios as mentioned in this document.
- Communicate our plans with our BCS families and community by mid-July.
