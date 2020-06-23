City partnering with Memphis Area Legal Services to offer eviction relief for tenants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the pandemic continues, the city of Memphis and Shelby County, in partnership with Memphis Area Legal Services and other stakeholders are offering tenants relief from evictions.
Thousands of hearings resumed in court last week.
Officials rolled out a new website Tuesday for tenants and landlords to examine qualifications for the program.
Two million dollars in federal relief money has been set aside to stop people from being put out during the pandemic.
“From the use of recently allocated CARES Act dollars, funding will be made available to directly pay negotiated settlements to owners allowing the tenant to remain housed,” said Dorcas Young-Griffin, director of the Shelby County Division of Community Services.
For more information about the program qualifications visit http://home901.org/covid-resources/.
