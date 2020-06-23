A cold front will bring afternoon showers & storms for some

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A cold front will move across the Mid-South today and could stall along the Tennessee, Mississippi border. The front will keep us with chances of showers and storms this afternoon and evening. There could be a shower or storm anywhere in our area but the best chances of showers and storms will be in areas along and south of I-40 and the rain could be heavy at times. Any storms that develop, will be capable of producing gusty wind, and frequent lightning.