A cold front will bring afternoon showers & storms for some

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A cold front will move across the Mid-South today and could stall along the Tennessee, Mississippi border. The front will keep us with chances of showers and storms this afternoon and evening. There could be a shower or storm anywhere in our area but the best chances of showers and storms will be in areas along and south of I-40 and the rain could be heavy at times. Any storms that develop, will be capable of producing gusty wind, and frequent lightning.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers & storms, a north west wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers & storms, a southwest wind, and overnight lows in the upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible, a northwest wind at 5-10 MPH, and overnight lows near 70.
THIS WEEK: Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of a stray afternoon shower or storm with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows near 70. Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs will be in the lower 90s with lows in the lower 70s.
WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 40%. High: 87. Winds will be northwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. Low: 69. Winds west 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Clouds will start to break up on Wednesday and most of the area will be dry. Humidity will drop slightly and high temperatures will remain below average in the upper 80s tomorrow. Temperatures will climb back to near 90 by the end of the week. A few afternoon pop-up storms will be possible each afternoon, but most of the area will not see rain.
WEEKEND: It will be a typical Summer weekend with temperatures in the lower 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s. There will also be afternoon pop-up storms over the weekend.
