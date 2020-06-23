Collierville Schools releases restart plan overview for upcoming school year amid COVID-19 pandemic

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Schools released a Restart and Recovery Plan Overview for the 2020-2021 school year as education officials begin to consider the challenges of starting school during the coronavirus pandemic.
The plan includes the creation of Essential Function Teams that will focus on 11 areas essential to resume in-person instruction for students and personnel.
As the pandemic evolves, officials have planned multiple scenarios to keep everyone safe.
The restart plan is broken down into 4 phases:
- All schools are closed and students will utilize remote learning.
- Schools may open with strict safety measures and limited capacities using a blended model for instruction.
- Schools may open with strict safety measures and larger capacities using a blended model for instruction.
- Schools may open at full capacity with compliance procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Collierville Schools officials say the plan has to be approved by the Shelby County Health Department before it can go into effect. After it has been approved, the school system says, the plan will be shared with the school board, parents and other stakeholders.
Read the full Collierville Schools Restart and Recovery Plan Overview below:
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.