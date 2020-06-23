Drier air moving in now, but rain chances aren’t over

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers and light west wind along with overnight lows in the upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a very slight chance of showers in north Mississippi along with a light northwest wind and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with light to calm winds and lows in the upper 60s.
THIS WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms and highs in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and storms along with high temperatures near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy along with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day. High temperatures will be in the low 90s and overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy, warm, and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
