Drier air moving in now, but rain chances aren’t over

A cold front has moved through the Mid-South this evening pushing most of the rain out of the area. The front is now expected to stall just to our south keeping the chance for showers in the forecast.

By Ron Childers | June 23, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT - Updated June 23 at 6:43 PM

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers and light west wind along with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a very slight chance of showers in north Mississippi along with a light northwest wind and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with light to calm winds and lows in the upper 60s.

THIS WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms and highs in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and storms along with high temperatures near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy along with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day. High temperatures will be in the low 90s and overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy, warm, and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

