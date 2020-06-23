Gizzilies’ Winslow uncertain about NBA return

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With NBA players set to return to their respective teams Tuesday, the cloud of coronavirus hangs over every franchise, including the Memphis Grizzlies.
Forward Justise Winslow was set to make his debut with Memphis right when the league shut down March 12. He’s expected to be a big part of the Grizzlies’ future, but, in an interview with Caron Butler of NBA TV, Winslow says the presence of playing in all games in an Orlando Bubble, is not promised.
“It’s still a little Iffy. I don’t know if it’s the smartest thing for us to come back and play right now. I’d love to continue to fight this fight for social injustice and these other things, but, to be honest with you I’m still a little iffy about Orlando.”
NBA players begin coronavirus testing in their respective markets Tuesday. Individual workouts start July 1.
The Grizzlies then head to Orlando for a full training camp on the 7. The final 8 games begin July 30.
