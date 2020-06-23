Mayor Harris to sign ‘forever lease’ between Orange Mound Arts Council, Shelby County

Mayor Harris to sign ‘forever lease’ between Orange Mound Arts Council, Shelby County
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 23, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT - Updated June 23 at 3:46 PM

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is expected to sign a long-term, 50-year lease agreement Wednesday between the Orange Mound Arts Council and Shelby County Government.

The “forever lease” is for property located at 2471 Park Avenue in Orange Mound -- a formerly blighted property, according to Harris.

Orange Mound Arts Council forever lease
Orange Mound Arts Council forever lease (Source: WMC)

In a statement sent to WMC Action News 5 Tuesday, Harris said in part:

The Orange Mound Arts Council and ArtUp have worked for years to showcase the historic art of Orange Mound, one of the first African-American neighborhoods in the United States. I am excited about the work they will continue to do in their new space.
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris

The lease agreement confirms Shelby County will lease the property for free to OMAC for the next 50 years.

Officials will also present OMAC with art supplies for children and creative programming.

