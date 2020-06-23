Mayor Harris to sign ‘forever lease’ between Orange Mound Arts Council, Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is expected to sign a long-term, 50-year lease agreement Wednesday between the Orange Mound Arts Council and Shelby County Government.
The “forever lease” is for property located at 2471 Park Avenue in Orange Mound -- a formerly blighted property, according to Harris.
In a statement sent to WMC Action News 5 Tuesday, Harris said in part:
The lease agreement confirms Shelby County will lease the property for free to OMAC for the next 50 years.
Officials will also present OMAC with art supplies for children and creative programming.
