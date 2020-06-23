MPD: Arrest made after 5-year-old killed during crash on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An arrest has been made after a 5-year-old boy was killed during an accident on I-240.
Police were called to an accident at I-240 and I-55 south Monday evening.
Officers said defendant Herandus Washington, 26, was driving westbound on I-240 in a white 2016 Intercontinental 440. MPD said Washington made an improper lane change and struck a 2006 Toyota 4runner.
Police said Washington then pushed the Toyota into the rear of a black 2011 Nissan Maxima.
The force of the impact fatally injured a 5-year-old boy that was in the rear passenger seat of the Toyota.
An affidavit reveals the 38-year-old driver and another 4-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment. Another person was also taken to the hospital. All three victims were transported in non-critical condition.
Witnesses on the scene told police Washington was driving in a reckless manner, without regarding the safety of others and repeatedly crossed lanes.
Washington has been charged with reckless driving, vehicular homicide, and improper lane change.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.