Amber Alert issued for 6-month-old missing from West Memphis, Ark.
6-month-old Majesty McClanton reported missing (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 23, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT - Updated June 23 at 3:16 PM

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-month-old baby after she was abducted by her non-custodial parents Tuesday morning.

West Memphis Police Department says Majesty McClanton was taken by parents Rodney McClanton and Miracle Auimatagi during a supervised visit at the DHS office.

Rodney McClanton -- related to Arkansas Amber Alert
Rodney McClanton -- related to Arkansas Amber Alert (Source: WMC)

According to WMPD, McClanton and Auimatagi were last seen driving a white 2015 Nissan Altima with no license plate.

If you have seen them or know where they are, called West Memphis police at 870-732-7555.

