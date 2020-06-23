Amber Alert issued for 6-month-old missing from West Memphis, Ark.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-month-old baby after she was abducted by her non-custodial parents Tuesday morning.
West Memphis Police Department says Majesty McClanton was taken by parents Rodney McClanton and Miracle Auimatagi during a supervised visit at the DHS office.
According to WMPD, McClanton and Auimatagi were last seen driving a white 2015 Nissan Altima with no license plate.
If you have seen them or know where they are, called West Memphis police at 870-732-7555.
