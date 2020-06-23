SCS Re-Entry Task Force holds first listening session on reopening plans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday the Shelby County Schools Re-Entry Task Force held its first listening session where members heard parent concerns and questions regarding the reopening of school.
Raven Wade, who has two kids at White Station Middle School, attended the session virtually and says she expressed her biggest concern.
“We are pushing July we kinda need to know something on, you know, if we need to start shopping for school supplies, uniforms and you know and this waiting till last minute to waiting to come up with a full-proof plan it’s detrimental to some of us parents,” said Wade.
SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray stated school will start August 10.
“We’re going to have school in August, whether it’s in-person or virtual or some blended model,” said Ray.
During the meeting board member Michelle McKissack greeted the audience with a face shield.
“I’m wearing a face shield that Shelby County Schools is considering for students to wear,” said McKissack.
Wade says she’s asked her kids how they feel about wearing face masks and shields.
“They think wearing that all day every day is going to be more of a hassle and cause more disruptions than anything else,” said Wade.
Task force member Miska Clay-Bibbs says the district is aware of this.
“That’s not the only type of face shields that are available out there so all of those questions were captured,” said Bibbs.
CARES Act money will be used to purchase PPE for students and staff.
The next listening session will be on June 24 at American Way Middle School at 5:45 p.m.
Bibbs says she will advocate for a translator to be there for Spanish speaking families.
