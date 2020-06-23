Shelby County leaders pass resolution declaring racism a pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The leader of the Shelby County Health Department spent a few minutes during Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing to talk about racism.
On Monday night, the Shelby County Commission passed a resolution declaring racism a pandemic, saying they planned to work on policies to rid the county of the effects of systemic racism.
Speaking Tuesday, SCHD director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said public health workers have long considered racism a pandemic.
“And what we know is that there are many systemic issues in our country that continue to impact communities of color that result in poor health outcomes, poor economic outcomes and poor educational outcomes,” said Haushalter. “As a result of that, it’s time we declare racism as a pandemic. That allows us to address it from a more comprehensive perspective.”
Haushaulter says in order to tackle racism in Shelby County, we must all come together, look at things from a multi-disciplinary lens and dedicate resources to structural change.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.