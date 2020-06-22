Showers and below average temperatures today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the day as a cold front moves through the area. However, we will likely have several dry hours and peeks of sunshine this afternoon. There will be another round of heavy rain this evening, especially in north Mississippi. A few thunderstorms could have gusty winds and frequent lightning. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lows will be in the upper 60s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 40%. High: 87. Winds will be northwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. Low: 69. Winds west 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Clouds will start to break up on Wednesday and most of the area will be dry. Humidity will drop slightly and high temperatures will remain below average in the upper 80s tomorrow. Temperatures will climb back to near 90 by the end of the week. A few afternoon pop-up storms will be possible each afternoon, but most of the area will not see rain.
WEEKEND: It will be a typical Summer weekend with temperatures in the lower 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s. There will also be afternoon pop-up storms over the weekend.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.