Showers and below average temperatures today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the day as a cold front moves through the area. However, we will likely have several dry hours and peeks of sunshine this afternoon. There will be another round of heavy rain this evening, especially in north Mississippi. A few thunderstorms could have gusty winds and frequent lightning. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lows will be in the upper 60s.