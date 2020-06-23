5 Star Stories: The Memphis Botanic Garden -- an urban jungle in the heart of Memphis

“And what happened is, back in those days all these different garden clubs -- you had the Rose Garden Club and you had Hosta Club and you had the Iris -- and all the different ones,” said Michael Allen, the executive director of the Memphis Botanic Garden. “And they needed a place both to sort of meet for their membership. Over the years, with a few exceptions, most of those garden clubs have ceased to exist. And so the botanic garden now maintains each of those gardens.”