Trees down, flash flooding reported in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Arkansas. (WMC) - A cluster of heavy thunderstorms has caused flash flooding in the Helena-West Helena area.
Mayor Kevin Smith shared several pictures of high floodwaters on social media Tuesday afternoon.
Radar estimates indicate close to three inches of rain.
Police and firefighters are working to move several stalled cars out of flooded streets right now and help drivers out of their vehicles.
Several streets are flooded, including Perry, West Helena, South Sebastian and all numbered streets.
Smith also reported downed trees and power lines on Springdale Road.
No injuries are being reported.
