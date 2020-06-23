Walmart pulling Mississippi state flags from stores, spokesperson says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The largest retailer in the United States is removing the Mississippi state flag from its stores.
A Walmart spokesperson confirmed the move Tuesday by email.
“Displaying state flags in our stores is a common practice nationwide. We know the design of the Mississippi state flag is being discussed by various stakeholders. While the issue continues to be discussed, we’ve made the decision to remove the Mississippi state flag from display in its current form from our stores.
“We believe it’s the right thing to do, and is consistent with Walmart’s position to not sell merchandise with the confederate flag from stores and online sites, as part of our commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive experience for all of our customers in the communities we serve.”
Earlier Tuesday, both the Mississippi Baptist Convention and the Legislative Black Caucus called for a change to the flag -- the only state flag in the country that still bears the Confederate battle emblem.
Governor Tate Reeves says voters should decide whether to change the flag, but the Legislative Black Caucus says lawmakers can vote for a new flag this session.
