70-year-old convicted rapist indicted in 2 Shelby Co. homicides from 2001

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A 70-year-old man has been indicted for the murder of two women whose bodies were found just one month after he was convicted for rape back in 2001.
According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Thomas Maupin was indicted by a grand jury this month for the murders of two women who were found in a weeded area near the dead-end of Millington Road in Frayser during October of 2001.
The DA’s office says the decomposed body of 46-year-old Nancy Carol Alvis was found weeks after she died. Her dental records helped officials identify her. Medical examiners determined Alvis had been strangled to death before her body was found.
The following day, investigators found another decomposed body in the same area. She was identified as 37-year-old Patricia Cook Thornton. Medical examiners told investigators Thornton was stabbed and had been dead for about two days.
A cold-case review in 2017 led to the indictment and guilty plea of Maupin in the 2001 stabbing and rape of a 31-year-old woman. He is currently serving an 8-year sentence.
The DA’s office says the review of the cold-case led to the reopening of the unsolved murders. But Maupin’s criminal history dates back to the 80′s.
“Maupin came to Memphis after serving 12 years in Washington for the 1988 abduction and murder of a 6-year-old girl in Spokane,” according to the DA’s office. “He was twice convicted and sentenced to 40 years, but the convictions were overturned on appeal and he was released in 1997 after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.”
