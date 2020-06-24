Ariza opts out of bubble for Blazers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the teams chasing the Grizzlies for the 8th and final playoff spot, the Portland Trail Blazers, will be without one of their top wing players for the bubble in Orlando.
Trevor Ariza has opted out of playing the stretch run so he can spend time with his 12-year-old son. It’s complicated by a custody case that granted a court-ordered one month visitation period during the league’s quarantine in Orlando.
This forced him to choose between parenting or playing with his team. Ariza could lose up to $1.8 million by sitting out.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.