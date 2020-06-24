Berger commits to WGCFESJI

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The commitments are already starting to roll in for next month’s World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
Daniel Berger commits to play here in Memphis. The event features the top 50 golfers in the world. Berger is a two-time Memphis Champion and is coming off a win last weekend in the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. Taking a pressure-packed victory in a playoff.
“It was a bummer that last year I didn’t get an opportunity to play. I’m gonna be really excited to go back. You know, I’ve got a lot of great people that I’ve met throughout the years over at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and it’s just a course that I feel really familiar with.”
The World Golf Championships/FedEx St. Jude Invitational starts July 30 through August 2 at the Tournament Players Club at Southwind.
